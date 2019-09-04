Panchkula violence: Court rejects bail plea of Honeypreet

Chandigarh [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet who is currently in judicial custody for inciting violence two years ago.

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja is the adopted daughter of Dera Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.



The 37-year-old is accused of inciting violence in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa on August 25, 2017, following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in multiple rape cases.

She was arrested on October 3, 2018, and is currently lodged in Ambala Central Jail.

Over 41 people were killed in the clashes. (ANI)

