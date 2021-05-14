'Panchmukhi Doli' yatra taken out from Kedarnath Dham

The 'Panchmukhi Doli' yatra was taken out from Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath on Friday towards Kedarnath Dham and will reach Kedarnath on Saturday.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Amid the rapid surge in coronavirus infections across the country, the 'Panchmukhi Doli' yatra (procession) of Lord of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand was taken out without massive gatherings on Friday.

Only a few people were present during the yatra including Rawal Bhimashankar Linga, priest Bagesh Linga, Kedarnath Devasthanam Board's Additional Chief Executive Officer B.D. Singh, official NP Jamloki, Panchmukhi Doli in-charge Yaduvir Pushpwan, and administration officials.

Harish Goud of Kedarnath Devasthanam Board said the 'Panchmukhi Doli' will reach Kedarnath on Saturday. The doors of Kedarnath Dham would open at 5 a.m. on May 17. The Char Dham Yatra has been postponed due to the surging Covid-19 pandemic and only the doors of the temples would be opened. Only a few people such as priests for worshipping Lord Kedarnath have been allowed to visit the Dhams.

The Kedarnath Devasthanam Board said the doors of the Yamunotri Dham will open at 12.15 p.m. on Friday whereas the doors of Gangotri Dham and Badrinath Dham would be opened on Saturday and Tuesday morning, respectively.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to postpone the Char Dham Yatra in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the doors of the four Dhams will open at the scheduled time.

No one will be allowed to visit the four Dhams except the priests at the pilgrimage site, the Uttarakhand government said.

Local residents are also not allowed to visit the temples for worship.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said the Char Dhams doors will open at the regular time but only priests will perform prayers.

--IANS

gcb-rjs/khz/bg