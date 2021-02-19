Pandemonium prevails in Odisha Assembly on farmers' issue

Following the uproar, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am and later till 4 pm.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (IANS) Pandemonium prevailed for the second day in the House of the Odisha Assembly as the members of opposition BJP and Congress created ruckus over the farmers' issue on Friday.

As soon as the House assembled for question hour, the opposition members created an uproar alleging that the farmers were sustaining heavy loss as their produce was lying at the mandis with the procurement agencies not lifting the paddy.

While the BJP and Congress MLAs went to the Speaker's podium, the saffron party legislators were seen holding placards on the farmers' issue.

"The Centre is giving money to procure paddy. What's the problem with the state government to procure paddy from the farmers? Due to irregularities in the procurement process, the farmers are facing problems," said deputy leader of opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi.

He demanded that the paddy must be immediately procured and the payment made to the farmers who are waiting at mandis for days.

Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, "Thousands of paddy sacks are lying at mandis in the state. We will not let the House to function until all the bags are cleared from the mandis."

Senior BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said the question hour should not be stalled.

"The government is ready for discussion on any issue raised by the Opposition. They should not stall the question hour where important matters are raised by the members," said Mishra.

--IANS

