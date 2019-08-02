Panipat: State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The body of state-level wrestler Kuldeep was found with stab wounds at a village market in Panipat district of Haryana on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Anaj Mandi in Israna village on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Surinder Singh said, "The incident happened yesterday evening. He was at the vegetable market when some people came on motorbikes and stabbed him from behind. He was taken to the hospital but died due to injuries."



"The accused and victim were known to each other and had spoken over the phone. The cause of murder will be probed," he said.

Police registered the case and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

