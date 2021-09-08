Panjshir resistance to declare parallel govt in Afghanistan

The front termed the Taliban's caretaker government as illegitimate and a vivid enmity with the people of Afghanistan, Khaama News reported.

Kabul/New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) In response to the new cabinet announced by the Taliban for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the resistance front in Panjshir province led by Ahmad Massoud has said that they will declare a parallel government in the country after consultations.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced a 33-member caretaker government on Tuesday, which will be led by Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund.

The front in its statement reiterated resistance against the Taliban and added that the Taliban are a threat to the region and the world.

"The resistance front acknowledged that they will establish a transitional democratic and legitimate government, which will be forged based on the votes of the people and will be acceptable to the international community," the resistance force said.

The front has asked the UN, UNHRC, EU, SARC, ECO, and the member states of OIC to stop cooperation with the Taliban.

