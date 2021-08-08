'Panna pramukh' back in focus for UP Assembly polls

The party leadership wants the 'panna pramukhs to begin connecting with the voters by visiting their homes personally.

Lucknow, Aug 8 (IANS) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is now shifting its focus back on 'panna pramukhs' who will be entrusted the responsibility of connecting with at least 60 voters from a page in the electoral rolls.

The state's BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, said: "A sammelan of panna pramukhs would be held around September 25 to coincide with the birth anniversary of party ideologue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay."

BJP President J.P. Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow, has also underlined the need for establishing a connection with voters in order to nullify the opposition campaign against the party.

The BJP, sources said, has also directed its grassroots functionaries to reach out to local seers and religious teachers to bring their followers closer to the party in order to increase party's influence on voters, ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The seers and religious teachers will help the party to indirectly augment its poll campaign. The decision was taken at a meeting of Nadda with the 403 'Vidhan Sabha Prabharis' (Assembly in-charges) in Lucknow.

The party is also learnt to have decided to reshuffle 'prabharis', a move that comes amid plans to keep its cadre on toes even as the opposition ups the ante to corner the BJP.

The sources said that the Assembly in-charges were likely to be allocated new jurisdictions by August 10.

They have also been tasked to highlight the robust law and order situation in UP and the crackdown of Yogi Adityanath government on land sharks. The move is aimed to focus on the bulldozing of illegal properties of mafia dons.

Senior party functionaries have been asked to ensure that problems faced by local party workers are taken up and promptly addressed.

The state leadership has been categorically asked not to cold-shoulder workers, who are crucial to driving the party's poll campaign.

The state leadership was also advised to keep a close eye on local political equations before rolling out the poll machinery at the booth levels.

Meanwhile, Nadda told senior party leaders, including ministers and MPs, the importance of symbolism and show of solidarity in the run-up to the crucial state elections early next year.

Giving an example to emphasise the role of symbolism, he said that on posters, the size of photographs of MPs and MLAs should be equal.

"It presents a picture of unity which has a great symbolic value. It is seen that MPs downsize MLAs' photographs in their posters and vice versa. It should not be the case as it sends a wrong message among the people, he said.

He also advised MPs and MLAs to go to each other's house and have tea together.

He further hinted that no MP or office-bearer would have a direct say in MLAs' tickets.

--IANS

amita/ksk/