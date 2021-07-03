Panneerselvam condemns DMK govt trying to close Jayalalithaa Univ

In a statement issued here Panneerselvam said a law has been passed to set up Dr.J.Jayalalithaa University by the erstwhile AIADMK government.

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Saturday condemned the DMK government's attempts to close down Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University.

A Government Order was also issued stating colleges located in Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Cuddalore to be affiliated to Dr.J. Jayalalithaa University.

The new university was set up by bifurcating the Vellore based Thiruvalluvar University.

Panneerselvam said under the current DMK government the Thiruvalluvar University has issued notice to arts and science colleges located in Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Cuddalore to apply for admitting new students.

There was no notification issued by Dr.J.Jayalalithaa University.

Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to intervene in the matter and take action so that Dr.J.Jayalalithaa University continues to function.

