Panneerselvam was loyal, Palaniswami did not visit me in jail: Sasikala

Sasikala said former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam was loyal when he was selected to head the government soon after the death of J. Jayalalithaa.

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Former General Secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala on Monday said neither former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami nor his wife had visited her at Bengaluru jail even once.

Sasikala, a close aide of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, had a big say in the party.

Later Panneerselvam revolted against Sasikala as she wanted to become the Chief Minister and formed his own faction.

After the Supreme Court upheld the trial court's verdict that sentenced Sasikala and three of her relatives in a corruption case, she was sent to jail in Bengaluru for four years.

The apex court verdict came before Sasikala could become the Chief Minister.

In a message issued through her secretary, Sasikala said Panneerselvam was loyal when he was selected as Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa's death.

Before going to jail, Sasikala nominated Palaniswami as the Chief Minister.

Later Palaniswami and Panneerselvam patched up and dumped Sasikala.

Sasikala said Palaniswami or his wife did not visit her even once when she was in jail.

According to Sasikala, she was hurt when the media reported that she wore colourful dresses and went out shopping without verifying the fact.

Out of jail now, Sasikala is attempting to get into the AIADMK party again while Palaniswami is against it.

