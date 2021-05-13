Pappu Yadav's wife threatens hunger strike to secure his release

Urging the BJP and Nitish Kumar government to avoid "low-grade politics at the time of pandemic", she demanded the release of her husband who "fights like a corona warrior in Bihar and helps each and every section of people infected with the deadly virus".

Patna, May 13 (IANS) Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) President Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's wife and former MP Ranjeeta Ranjan on Thursday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government and the BJP over his arrest, and threatened to go on a hunger strike if he is not released.

"I have decided to sit on a hunger strike if the state government does not release him. My husband was corona negative when he was sent to jail in a 32-year-old case. If he will become positive, the people of Bihar will not forgive (BJP MP) Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the BJP and Nitish Kumar," she said.

"I am feeling ashamed of taking the name of Rajiv Pratap Rudy. What is his political background in Bihar. How did he become Skill Development Minister and why he was sacked from the Narendra Modi government. He is nothing but just a lobbyist. He has used his lobby approach to send Pappu Yadav in jail to take revenge," she alleged.

"My husband exposed Rudy in the interest of common people of Bihar who are struggling to find ambulances. Rudy was keeping over three dozen ambulances from the MP fund like his private property. Instead of an FIR against Rudy under the Pandemic Act, the state government under the pressure of Rudy and BJP, arrested my husband," Ranjeeta Ranjan said.

Pappu Yadav is lodged in jail in a 32-year-old kidnapping case of two persons. Now, one of the kidnapped person named Rajkumar Yadav came before media and said that it was a case of confusion.

In 1989, Rajkumar Yadav and Umakant Yadav were close associates of Pappu Yadav but a dispute arose between them concerning the marriage of a girl. Shailendra Yadav, the cousin of Rajkumar Yadav, had lodged a complaint against Pappu Yadav for allegedly kidnapping Rajkumar Yadav and Umakant Yadav on January 29, 1989 in the Murliganj police station in Madhepura.

Now, Rajkumar Yadav disclosed: "I and Umakant were seated in the vehicle of Pappu Yadav. After few hours, we came out from the house of Pappu Yadav and reached Madhepura. We initially though that we were kidnapped but it was not actually happened. The case was registered in confusion and Madhepura police arrested him now in that case."

