Papua New Guinea hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 23rd, 2021, 10:19:52hrs
Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the eastern part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 03:19 GMT, 36 kilometers (over 22 miles) northwest of the town of Finschhafen. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 29.3 kilometers.
There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.
Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

