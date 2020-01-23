Para SF to show stealth, speed during R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) A contingent of the Para Special Forces, the special operations unit of the Indian Army, will be marching down Rajpath this Republic Day. The contingent commander is Major Nikhil.

The Special Forces is relatively a small military unit raised, trained and specially equipped for strategic reconnaissance, unconventional warfare and special operations.

Major Nikhil told IANS: "We are taking part in the Republic Day parade. We will be depicting stealth, speed, specialized equipment and close teamwork during the parade."

It was four teams of 70-80 Para Special Forces commandos from 4 and 9 Para units which carried out surgical strike on September 29, 2016 in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. They wear light gears to carry out operation in mountainous terrains and their gears are specially designed. The Army has nine battalions of Special Forces, each equipped and skilled to execute missions that require taking down targets across borders, infiltrating terror strongholds, high-speed strikes in populated areas and delicate rescue missions. "The Para commandos have been involved extensively in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the eastern states in India," Indian Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand told IANS. The theme of the Army for this Republic Day is 'Indian Army -- Nation First'. There will be a total of 16 marching contingents, six from Army and the rest from the Navy, Air Force, CAPF, Delhi Police, NCC and National Service Scheme (NSS). This year's highlights during parade would be first-ever Army Air Defence marching Contingent, Atulya Radar attachment, Para Security Force contingent, K9 Vajra, 61 CAV (70th time participation), a woman officer leading all men contingent and development of 155 mm and 45 calibre artillery gun system Dhanush. The contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence is participating for the first time. The contingent is led by Captain Vikas Kumar Sahu of the Army Air Defence Centre. Lt Gen Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area, will be the Parade Commander. The Second-in-Command of the parade will be Maj. Gen. Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area. sk/prs