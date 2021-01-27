Para teachers demand equal pay, protest in front of Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) Kolkata witnessed a unique protest on Wednesday by a section of women members of an organisation called Shikkhok Aikya Mukta Mancha, an open forum of para teachers.

Disgruntled teaching staff staged protests in front of the West Bengal Assembly demanding salary at par with the regular teachers in the schools. They also demanded to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the issue.