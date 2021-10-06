Param Bir Singh fails to appear again before Chandiwal Commission; CID says can't trace him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the state-appointed Chandiwal Commission on Wednesday. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told the commission that it went to several known addresses of Singh to serve him notice on corruption charges but couldn't find him.



The government-appointed Justice (retired) KU Chandiwal Commission of enquiry had asked Singh to appear before it on October 18.

CID officials said that they also went to the hospital where Parambir Singh was treated but the former Mumbai Police chief could not be traced.

Anil Deshmukh's lawyer, Anita, demanded from the Chandiwal Commission that a non-bailable warrant should be issued against Parambir Singh and his property should also be confiscated.

However, Parambir Singh's lawyer Anukul Seth opposed the demand for the issue of a nonbailable warrant and confiscation of the property.

On September 22, the Chandiwal Judicial Commission issued another notice summoning Param Bir Singh on October 6, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crores against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Despite several summons, Singh has not appeared before the commission and his case is being presented by his lawyer on his behalf.

Earlier, the commission had ordered Singh to fill a bond of Rs 50,000 and warned that a warrant will be issued against him if he failed to appear before it.

He was also fined Rs 25,000 by an enquiry commission on August 25 for not appearing in front of the commission, regarding an alleged extortion case against him.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked the suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. (ANI)

