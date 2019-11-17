Paramhans Das expelled for remarks against Nyas chief

Ayodhya, Nov 17 (IANS) Mahant Sarveshwar Das, the head of Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni here which is a seat of saints, has expelled his disciple Paramhans Das from the organization for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Mahant Sarveshwar Das told reporters on Saturday that Paramhans Das, whose original name was Uday Narain Das, was a self-proclaimed mahant and jagatguru. He also said Paramhans Das had never discharged his duties as a saint.

On Thursday, an audio clip went viral in which Paramhans Das had purportedly made objectionable comments about the Nyay chief during a conservation with VHP leader Ram Vilas Vedanti. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is the most revered saint in Ayodhya and the remarks have angered other saints. After the audio clip went viral, angry followers of the Nyas chief staged a protest at Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni, demanding Paramhans Das's arrest, following which the police took him to an undisclosed location for a few hours as a precautionary measure. Paramhans Das has not returned to Ayodhya since then. amita/ksk/