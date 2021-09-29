Paramhans threatens 'jal samadhi' over Hindu Rashtra

Ayodhya, Sep 29 (IANS) Ayodhya seer, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj, has announced that if India is not declared a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation) by October 2, he will take 'Jal Samadhi in the Saryu river.

'Jal Samadhi' is when one ends his life by immersing himself in water.

The seer has also asked the central government to terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians. This is not the first time that Paramhans has issued such threats.