Paramour pours kerosene on his lover, burns her alive and sets himself ablaze

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A man on Friday set his lover ablaze after pouring kerosene over her before immolating himself in Telangana's Vikarabad. Later, both of them succumbed to injuries.

According to Vikarabad police, since the last few years, the man Narasimhulu was in an illicit relationship with Anjalamma.

"Both of them were married. When their parents got to know about it, they objected to their relationship. Since the last few days, Anjalamma was ignoring Narasimhulu and was not responding to him. He bore a grudge against Anjalamma and today in the wee hours he came at her residence in Vikarabad district and a heated discussion took place between the two and her parents," said a police official.



"Narasimhulu who was carrying kerosene with him, poured it over Anjalamma and set her on fire. Later he poured kerosene on himself and set himself ablaze. Narasimhulu sustained 90 per cent burn injuries while Anjalamma received 80 per cent burn injuries," the police official added.

Police further informed that both of them were shifted to a hospital for treatment and they succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

"The father and mother of Anjalamma have also sustained 30 per cent to 40 per cent burn injuries while trying to save both of them. They are also undergoing treatment in the hospital. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and further probe is on," the police official said. (ANI)

