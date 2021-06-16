Paras arrives in Patna for national executive meet, shown black flags

A large number of Paras's supporters assembled at the Jai Prakash Narayan airport in Patna on Wednesday with music bands at the airport as well as the LJP office in Patna.

Patna, June 16 (IANS) After the upheaval in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Pasupati Kumar Paras reached Bihar capital Patna to participate in the national executive committee meeting he has called on Thursday.

A mild clash between Paras and Chirag supporters also took place on the street connecting the airport and the LJP office. The supporters of Chirag showed black flags to the convoy of Paras. They showed black flags at the LJP's office as well. Following the incident, police personnel present at the place intervened.

The supporters of Chirag Paswan also chanted slogans of "Paras Murdabad" (Dead) and "Paras Go Back" at the airport as well as the LJP office in Patna.

While the supporters of Chirag Paswan painted the nameplates of Paras and Prince Raj with black colour at the LJP office on Tuesday, Paras's supporters cleaned the black paint and also put up hoardings at the LJP office without the photograph of Chirag Paswan on Wednesday.

The infighting in the LJP arose after Paras declared himself as leader of the party in Parliament and also gave the names of 5 supporting MPs to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Following the development, Chirag, who claims to be the president of the party, sacked those 5 MPs from its primary membership.

--IANS

ajk/bg