Paras forgot family for the post of minister, says Chirag Paswan

"My uncle has forgotten the family only to become minister in the Narendra Modi government. He is sitting in the lap of Nitish Kumar who was involved in humiliating my father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan during his entire life," Chirag Paswan said.

"The post of minister cannot be so big that a person leaves the family. I cannot accept the post of minister on such terms and conditions. My uncle has trampled on the ideology of Ram Vilas Paswan with his feet and formed a separate group. We have expelled him and four other MPs from the party," he said.

"I am rowing the boat against the waves of the river. My father taught me how to win over a crisis situation," he said.

"The alliance partners of NDA are lying in the media that they offered adequate seats to LJP during the 2020 assembly election. They had given 15 seats where our candidates did not wish to contest. They had not given seats to the sons of Mahboob Ali Kaiser and Veena Devi who are prominent leaders of LJP. Chandan Singh was wanting 4 to 5 seats for his supporters to contest in Nawada district, the elder brother of Prince Raj was not given Rosera seat. No one was wanting to contest in those 15 seats given by the NDA," Chirag Paswan said.

Chirag Paswan was speaking on the second day of Aashirwad Yatra in Bihar after Pashupati Kumar Paras and four other MPs broke away from him and formed a new group.

--IANS

ajk/bg