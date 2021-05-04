Parcel bomb kills NLD lawmaker, 4 others in Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], May 4 (ANI): As many as five people died in a parcel bomb explosion in the city of Bago on Monday, including an ousted member of parliament from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), according to local media reports.



The NLD lawmaker was apparently killed along with three police officers who were participating in the civil disobedience movement, Nikkei Asia reported.

Three months after a coup plunged Myanmar into crisis on February 1, as many as eight people were killed on Monday, as security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against the military rule in the country.

The protests were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark 'the global Myanmar spring revolution', after a spell of dwindling crowds, reported CNN. "Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," the organisers said in a statement.

Last month, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders had urged the head of Myanmar's military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, to end the violent crackdown in the country.

According to Nikkei Asia, during the summit, the leaders and foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations had reached a consensus on five points.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

The military takeover triggered mass protests which led to violent clashes and brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrators. More than 750 people have been killed over 2.5 months of protests while thousands of others have been detained. (ANI)

