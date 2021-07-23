Parents launch 'No Vaccine No School' campaign in Rajasthan

The parents association has asked the government to withdraw the decision or else lakhs of parents will protest at every level.

They are accusing the state government of taking the decision under pressure from private schools who are waiting to get the complete fees even during a pandemic when the schools are lying closed for over a year.

The All Rajasthan Parents Forum in its tweet tagging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, "Why invite the third wave just for the sake of bringing profits for private schools. Parents will not send wards to school without vaccination," it said while adding a hashtagA #NoVaccineNoSchool.

Another association Abhibhavak Ekta Sangh also came out and alleged that private schools were unable to collect fees during the pandemic. Hence, they pressurised the state government to reopen schools before the expected third wave hits the nation so that they can fill their coffers.

The decision to open the schools was taken for the sake of children's education but it is in favour of the private school owners. So this decision is not acceptable to the parents and we demand that the schools should not be opened till the vaccine is available. If this decision is not withdrawn, then lakhs of parents will oppose it at every level.

A parent Ashutosh Kedia said, "They (state government) are treating our kids as numbers but they must know that these numbers are our universe..I won't send them to school," he said adding the hashtag of #NoVaccineNoSchool

Mansi Kaushik, other parent said, "I do not understand whether this is a hasty decision of the government or it is being done under the pressure of one lobby. Whatever decision the government takes, but the parents will only implement it after thinking carefully. Currently #novaccinenoschool.

Many parents demanded that the education minister should resign. "He is unable to handle the education department under the pressure of private schools and hence has tied up with them at the cost of the health of small innocent children," said Gopal Singh.

On Thursday, the education minister in his tweet said, "All schools in Rajasthan shall open from August 2."

He later said that SOPs in this matter will be issued soon by the home department.

--IANS

arc/bg