Parents of minor girl accuse teacher of abuse, authorities refute charges

West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Parents of a minor girl studying in the first standard of a government primary school have accused a teacher of the school of abusing their child, a charge that has been refuted by District Administration Officer after looking into the case.

The incident occurred at Urlagudem village of Chintalapudi Mandal in the district.



The minor girl was reportedly refusing to go to school. Later upon enquiring she narrated her ordeal to her parents. The parents along with some villagers went the school and confronted the teacher.

On being contacted to comment on the case, West Godavari District's Education Officer (DEO) Renuka said "We had sent Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Ramarao to that particular school on Friday. MEO gave his report stating that there was no misbehaviour by the teacher but the incident was a mere clash between students. The parents of the girl have also confirmed in writing that there was no sexual abuse".

Renuka also said that she would also pay a visit to the school to ascertain the veracity of allegations. (ANI)