Parents will have to pay 100% school fee during pandemic period, says SC

The Supreme Court gave this interim order on Monday while holding a joint hearing on the SLP filed by the Vidya Bhavan Society, the Managing Committee of Sawai Mansingh Vidyalaya, Gandhi Seva Sadan and the Society of Catholic Education Institutions which challenged the Fee-Regulation Act 2016.

Jaipur, Feb 8 (IANS) Giving a major setback to parents, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that parents will have to pay 100% of the school fees for the academic session 2020-21 during the pandemic period which will be equal to the fees paid in the academic session 2019-20.

Under the orders, parents will have to pay the fee from March 5-2021, which can be collected in 6 instalments. Also, the court clarified that no child's name will be omitted from the school due to non-payment of fees. Also, children of 10th and 12th will also not be denied to sit in the examination if fees are not deposited.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had issued an order on October 28 asking Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to charge 60% to the state board affiliated schools and 70% to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) accredited schools.

Apart from this, the state government has also been asked by the Apex Court to give the outstanding amount under Right to Education (RTE) admission within a month.

--IANS

arc/ash