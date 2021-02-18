'Pariksha par Charcha' 2021 to be held virtually: Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students on the fourth edition of 'Pariksha par Charcha' will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, said education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal.



Speaking at the press conference on Thursday the minister informed, "registration process of the fourth edition of PM's Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will remain open till March 14."

Pokhroiyal further stated that questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of class 9 to 12 will be invited through "MyGov" platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme.

"About 2,000 school students, teachers and parents across the country will be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on MyGov platform," he added.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme. (ANI)