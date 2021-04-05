'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held virtually on April 7

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on April 7.



"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave Exam Warriors, parents, and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 pm on April 7," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The fourth edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' with school students will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', PM will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat examination stress. (ANI)

