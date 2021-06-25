  1. Sify.com
  Paris Hilton makes 'green' with envy in new post

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 25th, 2021, 14:47:21hrs
Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton on Friday shared a picture on social media and tagged it as living a "lime green dream".

In an Instagram image she posted, Paris wears a bodycon and flaunts her signature blonde hair and smokey eyes.

"Living a lime green dream. What's your favorite color to wear for #Summer? #ThatsHot #TBT #ThrowbackThursday," Paris wrote as caption.

She had recently shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life.

Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.

--IANS

dc/vnc

