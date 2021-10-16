Paris Mayor nominated as Socialist Party's candidate for prez polls

Paris, Oct 16 (IANS) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been officially nominated as the Socialist Party's candidate for the 2022 presidential election.

Supported by the First Secretary of the Socialist party Olivier Faure, Hidalgo won 72 per cent of the votes, accounting for 90 per cent of the ballots counted, against Stephane Le Foll, the mayor of Le Mans, according to the results announced Thursday night.