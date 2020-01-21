Parking, poor water supply worry Rajinder Nagar voters

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency continues to suffer parking woes despite promised by many leaders to resolve it by developing multi-level parking facilities in the area.

Vehicles parked on the road often cause traffic troubles, especially in the Old Rajinder Nagar area. Many a time, the residents end up having arguments.

The constituency also suffers water shortage as the supply fails to meet the requirement.

Like many colonies, developed during the fifties in the national capital, this area was primarily used to rehabilitate Punjabi refugees from Pakistan. Now it's one of the top-end localities, comprising rich and upper middle class residents.

However, the Assembly seat also comprises slums and their dwellers often complain about contaminated drinking water supply, and less or no power. The 1,76,266 voters, comprising 99,660 men and 76,606 women, might be using their franchise on February 8 with the hope that the elected representative this time would resolve their problems. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has replaced the sitting MLA Vijender Garg with Raghav Chadha, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Sardar R.P. Singh and the Congress, Rocky Tuseed. The poll result will be out on February 11.