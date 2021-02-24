Parking becomes a prestige issue at Rajasthan BJP state HQ

Tuesday marked a significant day for the Rajasthan BJP when all efforts to bring a truce between two leaders, Vasundhara Raje and state party president Satish Poonia, appeared to be successful.

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan is trying hard to present a united look with the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje attending a key BJP meeting after a long hiatus, a small parking incident may lead to heart burns again.

However, an interesting episode was registered when Raje's driver and team asked Poonia's driver to remove his vehicle from the porch but Poonia's vehicle kept the car parked there while Raje walked inside the office silently.

Her vehicle eventually had to be parked at the backside of the office. After coming out of the meeting, she again walked to her vehicle.

BJP officials told IANS, "Madam (Raje) always parks her vehicle on the porch irrespective of the fact who the party president was. Even last time, when she came to the party office, Poonia's vehicle was removed and her vehicle was parked on the porch. This is just opposite to the practice followed in the BJP national office where irrespective of the fact who is coming to the office, it is the party president's vehicle which is parked in the premises."

Meanwhile, Arun Singh, Rajasthan in-charge addressed the press conference soon after the meeting.

When asked about Raje's proposed 'power yatra' which she is reportedly starting from Bharatpur on her birthday March 8, he expressed his ignorance but quipped, "Religious yatras are being taken out by saints and am unaware about this yatra," he added.

It needs to be mentioned here that Raje has been keeping a distance from party office since the last six months.

BJP officials said that she was unhappy for being sidelined ever since the new BJP team was floated in the state.

