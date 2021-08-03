Parliament, Constitution insulted by acts of opposition, PM Modi at BJP's parliamentary meet

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): At the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong objection to a tweet by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien comparing the passing of legislation to making of a "papri chaat".



Speaking to reporters, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Prime Minister told the BJP MPs that by using this language TMC has insulted the Parliament and people of the country who have elected MPs.

"Prime Minister was anguished at the language used. This happened for the first time as well that these people snatch papers from the minister's hand and don't apologise for doing so. This shows arrogance on part of the opposition," said Joshi while quoting the Prime Minister.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said though PM Modi started the parliamentary party meet with happy news of the GST collection of Rs 1.16 lakh crores and medals in the Tokyo Olympics, he was pained and anguished at the actions of the opposition.

"A tweet by senior MP about the passage of bills is derogatory of the proceedings and against the esteem of the elected representatives of the country. The Prime Minister also mentioned that we will not let any stone unturned to fulfil the commitment to the people of the country," the minister added.

He further said that PM Modi was also anguished by the acts of the opposition in the House.

"Parliament and the Constitution are being insulted by the acts of the opposition in both Houses. The person who snatched and tore the paper in the house is not at all repentant," said the minister while quoting PM Modi.

The PM spoke also about e-Rupi and its benefits and beginning today massive food grain distribution drive will begin under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

"Today, it will be done in Gujarat and on 5th it will be done in Uttar Pradesh and on 7th in MP. On 9th August on the anniversary of Quit India movement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be given to farmers," added Muraleedharan.

Senior MPs under the leadership of J P Nadda felicitated and thanked PM Modi for the allocation of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent for EWS in medical colleges. (ANI)