Parliament expected to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Soon after the Lok Sabha passed the 127th constitution amendment bill to restore state's power to make their own other backward classes (OBC) list after participation of all political parties in the debate for the first time during this monsoon session, the government sources said that with almost all bills through, it is expected that the session will be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.



The sources in the government said that the opposition has agreed to have a constructive discussion in the OBC bill but is likely to go back to protest within the House while the government tries to get on with its business.

"Almost all of our bills are through and the rest will be cleared in Rajya Sabha tomorrow as well. We will see how business goes. We expect the opposition to remain adamant on stalling the parliament. We may wrap up the work and the parliament may be adjourned sine die on Wednesday," added a source.

A majority of the BJP MPs are expected to attend the session after the Guru Dakshina program organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the morning. Soon after, these MPs will attend the session and help the government to pass the pending bills.

Asked about the relevance of adjourning the session when only three days are left for the session to conclude, the sources stated that the government is mulling adjournment as there is no point of running the House when business is sought to be disrupted and the opposition is not letting others debate or discuss on issues of public importance. "Also, a lot of money is going down the drain," said the source.

"However, the dominant feeling is that the House is going to be adjourned. The final decision will depend upon the work undertaken on Wednesday," added the source.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to restore the power of states and union territories to prepare and maintain their own list of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs).

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the House with 385 members voting in its favour and none against in the final division.

The opposition parties decided to "cooperate" with the government in passing the bill and suspend their protest in the House for the bill to be passed. (ANI)