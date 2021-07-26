Parliament hails Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Both the Houses of Parliament on Monday congratulated Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Parliament hailed the performance of the athlete. Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged a historic silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: "I am extremely happy to inform you that Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the Olympics. I congratulate her on behalf of the House and myself. I hope that other athletes will also perform well in their respective games and bring laurels for the country."