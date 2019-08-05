Parliament House should be modernised: M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that a request would be made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake the modernisation of Parliament house.

"I want to make a request to the Prime Minister that on the 75th anniversary of the freedom of India in 2022, the modernisation of the Parliament House is undertaken," said Naidu, while addressing the House.

"The parliament is the biggest temple of the Indian republic. It has completed 92 golden years. All political decisions of the world's biggest democracy are taken in this temple of democracy," he added.On the need to modernise the Parliament complex, Naidu said the Parliament Building has become quite old and during his tenure as Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, he had held meetings on the prospective modernisation of the parliament premises."I want to assure the public that the parliament's sovereignty will be held intact. The country's most sacred institution responsibility has increased and has raised the expectations of the people too. The parliament should become even grander," said Naidu.The Parliament House was designed in 1912-13 by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The construction of the building began in 1921 and was completed in 1927. (ANI)