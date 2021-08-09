Parliament passes bill to set up central university in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Parliament on Monday passed a bill for establishing a Central University in Ladakh.



The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which had earlier been approved by Lok Sabha, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 to provide for the establishment of "Sindhu Central University" in the Union territory of Ladakh.

Speaking on the bill, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the infrastructure for the University will be set up with a budgetary provision of Rs 750 crore.

The expenditure in the first phase of four years shall approximately be Rs 400 crore and in the second phase of three years, it will be about Rs 350 crore.

Participating in the debate, members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh raised the demand for setting up central tribal universities in their states. (ANI)

