Parliament's Winter Session likely from November 18

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Winter Session of the Parliament is likely to commence from November 18 and conclude on December 13, sources said on Wednesday.

The schedule for the session was discussed at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) in the national capital headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



However, there was no official announcement of the dates but sources present in the meeting hinted that the session is likely to begin on November 18.

The days and sittings of the session will be officially announced after the next meeting of CCPA, which will also discuss the legislative agenda for the coming session of Parliament.

Last year, the Winter Session had begun on December 11 and lasted till January 8. That was the last full-fledged Parliament session ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

