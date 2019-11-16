Parliament's winter session will be productive, hopes PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed hope that the winter session of Parliament would be "productive" wherein "people-centric issues" would be discussed.

The Prime Minister called his meeting with MPs of all parties as "wonderful".

"Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development-oriented issues would be discussed," Modi tweeted.Apart from Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and his junior Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, BSP's Danish Ali, LJP's Chirag Paswan and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders present at the all-party meeting, called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that issues raised by political parties during the all-party meeting will be discussed in Parliament's Winter Session which will start Monday."All political parties have given the assurance that they will try to run the House in a good way with the cooperation of everyone," he said.With the government set to table several important Bills including Citizenship Amendment Bill, the winter session is expected to be stormy. (ANI)