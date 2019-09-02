Parliament security breached, man held with knife

An alert has been sounded in the New Delhi district following the arrest.

Singhal told IANS: "Sagar, 25, was arrested from gate no. 1. He hails from Laxmi Nagar and is connected with a religious organisation. He is being questioned at the Parliament Street police station. Intelligence Bureau officials have also arrived for questioning."

According to Singhal, "We have recovered a knife from him and also the motorcycle on which he arrived at Parliament. The man lives with his parents, who are street vendors. The motorbike belongs to his brother. After his arrest he started raising slogans referring to his organisation. The reason behind the act is not clear yet."