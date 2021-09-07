Parliamentary committee on IT visits Hyderabad's T-Hub

During the study visit to the T-Hub, the panel led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor got a glimpse of Telangana's innovation ecosystems.

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday visited T-Hub (Technology Hub), an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler in Hyderabad and the Telangana State Date Centre.

Start-ups at T-Hub showcased their innovative solutions and shared how the state's ecosystem has enabled them create impact.

The committee members Tharoor, Karti P. Chidambaram, Jayadev Galla, Tejasvi Surya, Mahua Moitra, Chandan Singh, and G. Ranjith Reddy went around the campus and interacted with the startups and other ecosystem stakeholders.

State Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Jayesh Ranjan, briefed the panel members on the activities of T-Hub and its achievements.

Chidambaram termed T-Hub a very impressive and effective initiative.

"This is a model which must be replicated, especially in TN. It was enlightening to interact with the T-Hub team & the startups that are incubated there," tweeted the MP from Tamil Nadu.

He was all praise for Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former Chief Ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. "Must compliment Chandrababu, YSR & KCR for the sustained efforts & continuity in building world-class infrastructure for IT in Hyderabad," he wrote.

T-Hub, which leads India's pioneering innovation ecosystem, claims to be creating an impact for start-ups, corporations and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders. Incorporated in 2015, it has provided over 1,500 national and international start-ups with access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors, and government agencies.

--IANS

ms/vd