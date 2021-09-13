Parliamentary committee on women empowerment visits WE HUB

The Standing Committee members interacted with the start-ups and WE HUB team. WE HUB's start-ups - Hunar, Hecoll, Heamac, Merabills and Blubot - presented their ideas and products, which included innovative solutions for health tech, Infratech, life sciences, pharma, logistics, and FMCG sectors, to the members.

"It is encouraging to see women entrepreneurs have a platform like WE HUB in India to support and scale them. While we are thrilled to hear about innovative solutions by women start-ups across the sectors, it is far more interesting to see WE HUB working with other state governments like Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir in complementing efforts towards women entrepreneurship," Gavit said.

The members of the panel which visited WE HUB are Jharna Das Baidya, Shardaben Patel, Locket Chatterjee, Mamata Mohanta, Ramya Haridas, Malothu Kavitha, Saroj Pandey, Riti Pathak, Satabdi Roy, Gomati Sai, Sarmistha Sethi, Geetha Vanga, Vandana Chavan, Chhaya Verma, and Queen Oja.

"We are excited to have the women parliamentarians across the country visiting platforms like WE HUB. Our team along with the start-ups have presented both the opportunities and challenges for women entrepreneurs in India. The Committee has made strong recommendations in terms of providing safe workplaces for women and contribute effectively to the Economic empowerment of Women in India," WE HUB CEO Deepthi Ravula said.

"The Telangana government has established WE HUB with the goal of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship for women. We are proud to see the progress the institution has made and very happy to meet the diverse batch of start-ups at WE HUB. Start-ups need to leverage the make use of the infrastructure, government policy, mentorship support and international opportunities WE HUB is leveraging through its strong network of collaborations with premier entities across Telangana and around the world and the Standing Committee has provided concrete suggestions and extended support to advance the work of WE HUB," state Special Secretary, Women and Child Development, Divya Devarajan, said.

