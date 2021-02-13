Parliamentary Defence Committee proposes visit to Galwan Valley, Pangong after May 15

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Jual Oram on Saturday said that the committee headed by him has proposed to the government to allow a 30 member committee to visit the Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake in the eastern Ladakh region after May 15.



He added the Government may have an assessment of its own on the situation in Ladakh and the committee will be notified about the Government's decision after consideration of the proposal.

Talking to ANI Oram said, "In a meeting of the Defence Committee which was held 10 days ago some members of the committee have proposed this. I have asked our section for the permission of the Speaker and I have asked the government to consider this proposal."

He further said," Our Defence Committee under my chairmanship has already visited India-China Border, Nathula Pass, Tamang and India-Bangladesh Border. We have also visited South".

"Now we have expressed our wish to visit Ladakh but the government has an assessment of what the situation is, the government will consider our proposal and then we will be told about their decision," he added.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's comments on recent India-China skirmishes he said, "The proposal to visit Ladakh was made in the last meeting of the Defence Committee when Rahul Gandhi was not there. Rahul Gandhi does not come to many defence meetings but when he comes he talks something out of the agenda of the meeting, Though it does not have any effect on our committee." (ANI)

