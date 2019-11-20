Parliamentary panel discusses air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A meeting of Parliamentary panel on urban development was held on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss ways to check air pollution in Delhi.

Officials from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Central Pollution board were present in the meeting along with 23 members of Parliament.

The meeting lasted for around 2.30 hours.



Presentations were made by the Environmental Secretary over the worsening air pollution levels in the national capital. This shows the seriousness of the issue. The meeting was fruitful.

This meeting comes days after vice-chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), commissioners of three MCDs in Delhi and many MPs were criticised for not showing up at the last conference called on Friday to discuss ways to check air pollution in Delhi.

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated after Diwali. The issue was also raised in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)

