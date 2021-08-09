Parliamentary panel to take up skyrocketing India-UK airfares, steep Rapid PCR test cost at Delhi airport

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The parliamentary standing committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture (including Civil Aviation Ministry) will summon a representative from the Aviation Ministry in an upcoming meeting in connection with India-UK one way airfares skyrocketing upwards of Rs 4 lakh and the Rs 5000 steeply-priced Rapid PCR test for UAE passengers.



TG Venkatesh, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Travel, Tourism, Culture, including Civil Aviation has expressed concern over the unregulated airfares.

"The committee has taken serious note of the issues of skyrocketing fares for London and rapid PCR test cost of Rs 5000 for UAE travelers," TG Venkatesh told ANI.

The parliamentary panel will take up the above issues and discuss them in the next meeting, slated to be held on August 16.

"We do not have control over international flights and their tariffs. The committee will urge Civil Aviation Ministry to improve Air India's services globally and discuss Rapid PCR testing price for UAE travellers at Delhi Airport," Venkatesh said.

Earlier, the committee had received several complaints regarding the COVID test pricing and airfare and the member of the committee had also raised these issues in the meetings.

"Passengers have been complaining about COVID-related testing and pricing at the airport in the past as well and the committee has also received several complaints," he added.

Sanjeev Gupta, a senior 1985 batch IAS officer said the inflated fares come at a time when colleges in UK are beginning admissions. Parents and guardians of those who have been admitted to UK educational institutes have also expressed their dismay and frustration at the exorbitant flight fares.

The IAS officer had recently shared on Twitter multiple screenshots of several airlines which mentioned "price for one way Delhi to London flight of British Airways of Rs 3,95,306, and Air India showing of Rs 2,32,053 for one way for economy class.

Recently, the private Genestrings Diagnostic Center installed a Rapid PCR testing facility for UAE travelers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport. The tests cost Rs 5000 and is mandatory for those travelling to the UAE. according to guidelines by the Gulf country. (ANI)

