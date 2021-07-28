Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting not held in absence of quorum

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): In absence of the quorum, the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to discuss the Pegasus snooping case with the ministry officials, was not held on Wednesday.



The Committee was scheduled to discuss the Pegasus snooping case but the home ministry officials did not turn up for the meeting, said sources to ANI.

The Committee had summoned the officials of the Ministry of Information Technology.

Only nine BJP MPs participated in the meeting today and the quorum was not fulfilled as almost 10 MPs were needed for the meeting to proceed further.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee yesterday discussed the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill and heard views on its provisions. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan gave his views to the panel, which is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The agenda of the meeting included a review of the functioning of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the context of the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021. (ANI)

