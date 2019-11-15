Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on air pollution underway

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Urban Development is underway to discuss the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the representatives of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) officials, Secretary of Ministry of Environment and the Commissioner of all the Municipal Corporations of Delhi are present in the meeting.



They were summoned after the air qualifty in Delhi and its adjoining areas plunged to 'severe' category.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 482 which falls under the 'Severe' category with PM10 being 504 and PM2.5 - 332, according to Center-run SAFAR. (ANI)

