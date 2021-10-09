Parliamentary standing committees reconstituted, Sushil Modi heads panel on personnel, law and justice

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Parliamentary standing committees have been reconstituted for a fresh term and Congress members continue to head panels on Home, Information Technology and Environment and Forests.



The panels have been reconstituted with effect from September 13, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi has been made the Chairperson of the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

TRS leader K Keshava Rao of TRS has been appointed the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Industry.

Shashi Tharoor continues to be the chairman of the Standing Committee on IT though BJP MPs had sought his removal. (ANI)

