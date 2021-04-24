Parrikar singled me out as 'lambe race ka ghoda': Goa CM

Speaking during a TV interview, on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday, Sawant also said that he had not dreamt of becoming a Speaker of the state assembly and Chief Minister during just his second stint as MLA.

Panaji, April 24 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that his mentor and predecessor, late former CM Manohar Parrikar had identified him as a "lambi race ka ghoda" (one for the long haul) while announcing Sawant's first foray into politics years back.

"I remember Bhai's one statement. In 2008, when I was introduced before the media, a media person asked me, why have you given him a ticket instead of Amonkar," Sawant said.

Suresh Amonkar was a former state BJP president, who was denied a ticket in the bypoll by the BJP, who opted for Sawant instead. Parrikar was referred to as Bhai in Goa.

"I still remember the question. Bhai told them 'yeh lambe race ka ghoda hai' (he is one for the long haul). It was my first press conference. I do not know what Bhai saw in me then. I had also not imagined that at this age, in my second stint as MLA, I would become a Speaker and CM. I did not dream about this," Sawant also said.

Sawant, who is an MLA from the Sanquelim assembly constituency, turned 48 on Saturday. He succeeded Parrikar as Chief Minister in 2019.

