Partial cloud cover over J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) Partial cloud cover affected minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the weather office forecast another spell of rain/snow beginning Monday.

"Weather is likely to remain wet from February 22 onwards due to an approaching western disturbance (WD) under whose influence light to moderate rain/snow is expected in J&K and Ladakh," said an official of the meteorological (MET) department.