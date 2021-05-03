Partial curfew in Andhra from Wednesday

As per the restrictions which will be in force for a period of two weeks, shops and establishments will be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 12 noon.

Amaravati, May 3 (IANS) With Covid cases continuing to rise with each passing day, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to impose a partial curfew in the state with effect from Wednesday.

Section 144 will be in force during these hours.

From 12 noon onwards, curfew will be in force, and only emergency services will be allowed to function.

On Monday, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Ministers, and officials met to review the prevailing situation and decide upon measures to tackle the pandemic situation in the state.

Health minister Alla Nani said: "The Chief Minister has instructed to impose curfew in specified hours. Along with covid control measures, he has directed us to increase bed capacities in hospitals."

Andhra Pradesh has been reporting progressively higher Covid cases with every passing day. On Sunday, the number touched the all-time high of 23,920 cases.

