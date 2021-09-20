Partially cloudy sky but no rainfall in Delhi: IMD

For Monday, the IMD has predicted the maximum temperature at 35 degree Celsius and the minimum at 27 degree Celsius.

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The sky will remain partially cloudy in Delhi on Monday but without the possibility of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature on Sunday was at 34.0 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degree Celsius, two notches below from the normal.

Light rain may be witnessed on Tuesday, the IMD said, adding that the national capital may see another spell of moderate downpour on Wednesday.

There was no rainfall recorded in the national capital for the last two days even as the southwest monsoon is nearing its end for this year.

Till September 20, there had been 15 days of rainfall in the national capital, which are the maximum days of rain in the month of September since 2011.

In recent years, maximum rainfall was in September 2018 when the city witnessed rainfall for 14 days in a month.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained under 'moderate' category with Air Quality Index AQI) at 157 at Punjabi Bagh at 9 a.m. on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

