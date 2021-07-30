Partially eaten remains of 3-year-old recovered

The girl went missing early Thursday and her body was found hours later about 200 metres form her house Maigalganj area.

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), July 30 (IANS) The partially eaten body of a three-year-old girl, who went missing from her house, has been found in the bushes in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The condition of the body suggested that she was eaten by multiple animals. All the organs below the shoulder were missing.

Samir Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO), said, "We are shocked as to how the girl was picked up from the house in Ramlila ground, which is surrounded by several houses. We have found pugmarks of jackals but they do not kill in this manner.

"We have installed two camera traps at the spot where the body was recovered. It is expected that the animal might return to this spot in a day or two."

The forest officials have no clue as to which animal attacked her first as there is no forest in the area.

He said that the other families of nomadic tribes, living in the area, have been asked to be cautious and not to let their children venture out in the open.

