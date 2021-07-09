Particular group damaging the Congress in Guj, says Hardik aide

Savani was dismissed from the post on Thursday by Indian Youth Congress Hemant Ogale with immediate effect.

Gandhinagar, July 10 (IANS) Youth Congress' former Gujarat Vice President Nikhil Savani, a former aide of party leader Hardik Patel, on Friday alleged that a group of people in the top rung of the Congress state unit were carrying out activities hurting the party.

"The IYC did this to save face as I had already called for a press briefing prior to that letter. Actually I had tendered my resignation on Wednesday to Ogale. And I was going to brief media on the wrongs that is going on in the Congress membership drives," Savani told the media.

He alleged that the Congress membership drives were nothing but "collection of huge amounts of money" and that there was a particular group which carried out such activities and other activities which would hurt Congress.

Asked to name those persons, he said: "Everybody knows who are in the group. Even the top leaders of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) shield them and no action is taken against them.

Savani also alleged that Hardik Patel was deliberately sidelined and ignored by the GPCC. "Hardik is being deliberately sidelined and ignored. In the planning of preparation for the local body elections, not a single programme was designed for Hardik. Whether it be any important meeting, any important programme, any visit to dignitaries like the Governor, Hardik is never invited or informed. He isn't invited to ZOOM meetings," he claimed.

"It is because of all such issues I had tendered my resignation on Wednesday from all the posts of the party," added Savani.

Even Hardik Patel had recently complained that he was not entrusted with any major responsibilities or work by the party and his capabilities were just wasted.

